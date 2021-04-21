Watch
Branch Co. Sheriff's Office fundraiser could add a little Chaos to your life

Credit: Branch County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
K-9 Chaos plush toy close-up
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 21, 2021
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Looking to add a little Chaos to your life? You’re in luck!

K-9 Chaos from the Branch County Sheriff’s Office is raising funds for new equipment by selling a miniature stuffed toy version of himself.

The fundraiser was announced on the Branch County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The Chaos stuffed animal will cost you $20, and the sheriff’s office says it has a limited number available.

To make a donation and get your own Chaos stuffed toy, stop by the sheriff’s office from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

