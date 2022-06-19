4 killed in head-on crash in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Two drivers and two passengers died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

At 3:05 p.m. Saturday, the Branch County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash with injuries on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that an SUV had collided with a pickup truck head-on. Deputies found two unresponsive adults in the pickup and one unresponsive adult in the SUV.

Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage.

Coldwater Fire Rescue used the Jaws of Life to free the female driver and she was transported by Life Care Ambulance to Promedica with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that Christopher Raymond, 45, of Bronson was driving the SUV southbound on Marshall Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the northbound pickup driven by Theresa Mills, 62, of Coldwater. The impact stopped both vehicles immediately. The passengers in Mills' truck were Angela Balowski, 44, of Union City and William Balowski, 22, of Battle Creek.

Raymond and the Balowskis all were pronounced dead at the scene. Mills died at Promedica.

Marshall Road was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours for the investigation.

The accident remains under Investigation by the Branch County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan State Police Accident Unit and the Branch County Coroner’s Office.

