3 in custody for Branch County stabbing of Ohio man

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a stabbing incident in Coldwater Township last month.

Troopers responded to the 200 block of Paradise Island Drive on March 1, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told two men, a 19-year-old from Battle Creek and a 28-year-old from Ohio, got into an argument when the Ohio man received multiple stab wounds. Two Coldwater women helped the suspect get away.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, which MSP tells us needed surgery.

Authorities obtained arrested warrants for the Battle Creek man and the two women, troopers say. The women, aged 19 and 24, turned themselves in to the Branch County Jail on Monday. They face charges of felony obstruction and felony accessory after the fact.

MSP says the Battle Creek man was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.

