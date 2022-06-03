Branch Co. deadly crash between pickup truck, motorcycle

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck.

Deputies responded to W. Chicago Rd., west of Wheeler Rd. around 4 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told them a gust of wind may have caused a motorcycle driver to cross the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, but he died from his injuries.

The pickup driver had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube