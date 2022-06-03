Branch Co. deadly crash between pickup truck, motorcycle

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck.
Deputies responded to W. Chicago Rd., west of Wheeler Rd. around 4 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses told them a gust of wind may have caused a motorcycle driver to cross the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck.
The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, but he died from his injuries.
The pickup driver had minor injuries and was treated on scene.
At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.