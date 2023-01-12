Berrien County employee credited with saving life of woman found unresponsive following blizzard

BENTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An employee with the Berrien County Road Department is credited with saving the life of a woman who was found unresponsive on the side of the road following a blizzard.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office awarded Jerry Peters with the Sheriff’s Award for Excellence on Thursday for his actions on December 26.

The sheriff’s office says Peters was clearing snowdrifts in Benton Charter Township following the blizzard over Christmas weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peters noticed what he thought was a large black bag on the side of the road while clearing snowdrifts and stopped to investigate.

Once Peters got closer, he realized the object was actually an unresponsive 29-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says Peters immediately contacted first responders, who were able to wake the woman up.

First responders determined the woman was highly intoxicated, homeless and that she had “blacked out.” The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was given information on available social services to help her in the future.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman could have easily sustained harm such as hypothermia or death due to the weather conditions.

The sheriff says the actions of Peters were instrumental in ensuring the woman’s safety and potentially saved her life.

Peters was presented with the Sheriff’s Award for Excellence at the Berrien County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Jan 12, 2023.

