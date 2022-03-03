Watch
Berrien County deputies investigating deadly Weesaw Township crash

Berrien Co. sheriff
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 03, 2022
WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left a Berrien Springs man dead.

The deadly crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Avenue and Browntown Road in Weesaw Township.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found 68-year-old Gregory Toney unresponsive.

First responders began CPR before Toney was taken to the hospital. Deputies say he was later pronounced dead.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and her 12-year-old son was also injured.

The sheriff's office is still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

