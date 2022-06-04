Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots at a home in Niles Township.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Bluff Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

When they got there, deputies found three bullet holes in the outside of the home.

At the time of the shooting, three people were inside the home and none of them got hurt.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 983-7141 or submit a tip to Michigan Crime Stoppers.

