Afternoon tractor crash kills driver in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man died in a tractor accident Saturday afternoon.

At 12:05 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a farm tractor crash on Garrett Road north of Middle Crossing Road in Silver Creek Township. The investigation revealed that Nathan Scherer, 23, of St. Joseph, was driving a tractor pulling a farm implement when he lost control and the tractor and implement jackknifed.

Scherer was thrown from the tractor's cab and the tractor then rolled over onto him. Scherer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Richard Behnke said it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Indian Lake Fire Department and Pokagon Tribal Police assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Cass County Medical Examiner’s Office.

