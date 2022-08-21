5 hospitalized after Cass Co. 3-vehicle crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says five people were hospitalized Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

They say a woman from Elkhart stopped at a stop sign before driving into the intersection, but when she did, she hit another vehicle, driven by a man from Marcellus.

Then, while trying to turn, a woman from Three Rivers was hit by the other two cars.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital, along with both passengers in the third vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

