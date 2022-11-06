Watch Now
400 Midwest Energy customers without power in West Michigan

Midwest Energy & Communications<br/><br/>
Midwest Energy & Communications outages as of 11 a.m. Sunday.<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 11:54:08-05

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Midwest Energy & Communications is working Sunday to restore electrical service to 400 businesses and homes.

The customers lost power during Saturday's high winds that pounded the region. Many broken utility poles are also having to be replaced.

The company said the largest outages area, in order of size, are in Prairie Ronde, Newberg, LaGrange, North Porter, Constantine and Pokagon townships.

Midwest Energy expects electricity to be restored to all its customers by the end of the day Sunday.

The more than 40,000 customers of Midwest Energy & Communications can report outages by calling 1-800-492-5989.

