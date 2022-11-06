400 Midwest Energy customers without power in West Michigan

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Midwest Energy & Communications is working Sunday to restore electrical service to 400 businesses and homes.

The customers lost power during Saturday's high winds that pounded the region. Many broken utility poles are also having to be replaced.

The company said the largest outages area, in order of size, are in Prairie Ronde, Newberg, LaGrange, North Porter, Constantine and Pokagon townships.

Midwest Energy expects electricity to be restored to all its customers by the end of the day Sunday.

The more than 40,000 customers of Midwest Energy & Communications can report outages by calling 1-800-492-5989.

