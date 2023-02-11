4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at a Milton Township intersection Friday.

At noon Friday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car crash with injuries at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township. The investigation showed that Samuel Gillis, 23, of South Bend, Ind., and his brother, Joseph Gillis, 22, also of South Bend, were eastbound on Redfield when they were struck by a vehicle turning left onto Redfield containing Inder Koul, 42, of South Bend and his wife, Hansi Koul, 63, also of South Bend.

The Gillis vehicle spun off the roadway and struck a tree.

Both Samuel and Joseph Gillis were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where no condition reports were available Saturday. The Kouls were treated and released at the scene.

Deputies said all four occupants were wearing seatbelts. They said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services (SMCAS), the Niles Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

