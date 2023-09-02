2-year-old boy hit & killed by trailer in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a trailer and died at his home Friday.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police Niles Post responded to a report of a small child hit by a trailer in the 13000 block of Carter Lake Road in Porter Township. Upon arriving at the scene they located an unresponsive 2-year-old boy who resided at the location. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation showed that a 57-year-old male relative was preparing to use a pickup truck to move a utility trailer across the property. Evidence at the scene suggested that the child may have wandered into the space between the truck and trailer just before it was moved.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

