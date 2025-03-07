2 men in custody after heroin, crack cocaine seized in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A month-long investigation culminated in the arrests of two men after investigators seized illegal drugs from a New Buffalo home last week.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to reports of narcotics being trafficked in the area on Feb. 27 with help from Berrien County deputies, New Buffalo police and Pokagon Tribal officers.

We’re told they located two men inside a vehicle. The men and the car were searched, revealing 2 grams of crack cocaine and 21 grams of heroin in their possession. Other evidence of drug distribution was also found.

The two men, aged 30 and 44 from Benton Harbor, were taken into custody, according to MSP. The 30-year-old faces charges of heroin possession with delivery intent and crack cocaine possession with delivery intent. The 40-year-old faces charges of heroin possession with delivery intent and operating a drug vehicle.

State troopers extend their gratitude to the community for filing the report.

MSP encourages anyone needing treatment for substance abuse to connect with Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health by calling 800-781-0353.

