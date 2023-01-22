2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.

At 7:06 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Hess Road north of Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township. The investigation showed that Jeri Rickeys of Vandalia was driving northbound on Hess when the vehicle left the roadway and collided head-on with a tree.

Rickeys was trapped inside the vehicle and was removed by emergency medical personnel. She was transported by PrideCare Ambulance to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger, Thomas Wagers, also was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said neither occupant was wearing seat belts and that speed, alcohol and drugs all appeared to be factors in the crash.

The Edwardsburg Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance and Edwardsburg EMS assisted the Cass County Sheriff's Department at the scene.

