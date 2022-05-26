2-car rollover crash sends both drivers to hospital

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a two-car crash send both drivers to the hospital Wednesday.

Deputies say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Decatur Road in Volinia Township.

The sheriff says a woman from Indiana did not yield on Decatur and hit an 18-year-old driver from Marcellus.

The teenager was not able to stop in time and crashed into the other vehicle, causing it to roll over.

First responders took both drivers to the hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff says both of them were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube