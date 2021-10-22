14-year-old in custody after Benton Harbor police discover 17-year-old dead in alley

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy is now in custody after police found a 17-year-old dead in a Benton Harbor alley over the weekend.

Police are not releasing the name of the 14-year-old, but say his arrest is in relation to the death of the 17-year-old.

Saturday, police responded to reports of a person lying in a Benton Harbor alley. When they arrived, they discovered the 17-year-old was dead.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the 17-year-old from Benton Harbor was found in the area of Parker Avenue and Colfax Avenue.

They determined his death was suspicious.

We’re told the body was transported to West Michigan University’s School of Medicine in Kalamazoo to determine a cause of death.

Per requests from the family, BHDPS says they will not release the person’s identity.

Those with information in connection to what happened are asked to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP. BHDPS says you can also submit an anonymous tip through the TIP411 app.

