17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor alley

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of a person lying in a Benton Harbor alley when they found the subject deceased Saturday morning.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the male 17-year-old Benton Harbor resident, who was found in the area of Parker Avenue and Colfax Avenue, had died under suspicious circumstances.

We’re told the body was transported to West Michigan University’s School of Medicine in Kalamazoo to determine a cause of death.

Per requests from the family, BHDPS says they will not release the person’s identity.

Those with information in connection to what happened are asked to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP. BHDPS says you can also submit an anonymous tip through the TIP411 app.

