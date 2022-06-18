1 killed & 1 hurt in Cass County collision

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A driver died and another was injured in a two-car crash Friday evening in Milton Township.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police Niles Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries the intersection of Redfield Street and Kline Road. The investigation showed that a 38-year-old man from Buchanan was driving a 2019 Dodge Nitro westbound on Redfield when he attempted to pass other vehicles and collided with a 2016 Ford pickup truck that was attempting to make a left turn onto Kline from Redfield.

The impact caused the Dodge Nitro to roll over multiple times, throwing out the driver. He was transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where he later died. Police have not released his name.

The truck driver — a 59-year-old man from Edwardsburg — was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Troopers said it was unknown whether seatbelts were being used or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Ontwa Township Police Department, the Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service and the Edwardsburg Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

