1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.

At 4:59 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a crash with injuries on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road in Newberg Township. The investigation showed that Alek Dahlgren, 18, of Cassopolis was eastbound on the highway when he swerved to miss a vehicle, slid off the roadway and crashed into another vehicle that was already off the roadway and stuck in the snow.

A passenger in that vehicle, Stephen Carroll, 73, of Lawton, was outside the vehicle attempting to remove it when the crash occurred. He was entrapped between the two vehicles until emergency personnel removed him. Carroll was transported by Newberg Ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, but that speed for the road conditions was considered to be a factor.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by the Newberg Fire Department and Newberg Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.