1 dead following rear-end collision with crane truck in Southwest MI

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after rear-ending a crane truck in Bainbridge Township Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near North Branch and Bainbridge Center roads at around 8:45 a.m., according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told an eastbound Ford Explorer driven by a 41-year-old Bainbridge Township man ran into the back of the flatbed truck, which was parked on the road. The truck was hauling concrete septic equipment.

The driver in the Explorer was found unresponsive, deputies say. First responders tried to revive him but he was later pronounced dead.

BCSO says the victim did not have a seat belt on.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected contributors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

