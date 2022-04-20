South Lake woman awarded "Distinguished Citizen' award for helping suicidal woman

Tamela Michelfelder from Sand Lake was awarded the Distinguished Citizen award on Tuesday, April 19.

Michelfelder received the award for her actions on February 15. According to Michigan State Police West Michigan Public Information, Michelfelder noticed a woman on the M-82 overpass at US-131. The woman was contemplating suicide and jumping off the overpass. Michelfelder stopped and talked to the woman, convincing her to get into her vehicle. She later drove the woman to the hospital to receive help.

“Ms. Michelfelder went above and beyond to show compassion and help a hurting person in need,” the Michigan State Police West Michigan Public Information Twitter account wrote in a tweet.

