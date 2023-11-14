South Haven's Holiday in the Park will be held on Friday, November 24

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven’s Holiday in the Park is returning for 2023. The event will be held on Friday, November 24.

Visitors will be able to take complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

A holiday parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. The parade will follow the trail of luminaries from city hall toward the beach.

The annual holiday lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The other activities at Holiday in the Park include s’mores around fire pits and skating at the Pavilion Ring. There will also be a holiday ornament workshop, courtesy of South Haven Center for the Arts. Dessert and coffee will be available from the Sweet Escape truck.

At the event, Phoenix Street will be lit up with a luminary display that benefits the Caring Circle’s Hospice at Home program.

“The holidays are such a special time in South Haven, and we’re excited to kick off all the festivities with Holiday in the Park,” said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Many people think of South Haven as a beach town, but there is so much to explore and do here in the winter months too. Holiday in the Park is a great example of how both locals and visitors can enjoy our community in the colder months.”

