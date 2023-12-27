South Haven's annual New Year's Eve celebration set to return on Sunday

SOUTH HAVEN, MI. — South Haven's annual New Year's Eve celebration returns on Sunday. The South Haven Visitors Bureau has all-day activities scheduled for the event.

"What makes South Haven different than most ball drops is that we don't drop just one ball, we drop 1,000, literally 1,000 beach balls," said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of The South Haven Visitors Bureau. "So every year that you come, you'll get a unique beach ball to remember your time in South Haven during New Year's Eve."

Downtown streets will be closed to make way for the celebration. The event will run from noon to 1 a.m.

"One of the newest things that to happen to our community in general is we adopted a social district. So from noon to eight o'clock, you can step into a participating restaurant or brewery and enjoy a beverage and shop downtown," Sistrunk said.

There will also be zip-lining, a scavenger hunt, prizes, and Michigan Autobots. Sistrunk says they're similar to Transformers, they shoot smoke, dance, and are 10 feet tall.

There will be parties and activities just for kids for a small fee. "You could go to the South Haven Center for the Arts for their kid's celebration. Or you could go to the Children's Museum, and they have a new New Year's Eve party there as well," she said.

The South Haven Visitors Bureau has been hosting this celebration for the last five years. Sistrunk says if the weather stays nice, she has a feeling the turnout will be great.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube