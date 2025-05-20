South Haven City Council approves project manager to help with lifeguard program

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven City Council is taking the next step forward in an effort to bring lifeguards to city beaches.

The city council voted Monday night to approve bringing in a project manager to help get the program off the ground.

Earlier this year, the city heard a proposal from the United States Lifesaving Association on what the program could look like for city beaches.

The original proposal included staffing both North and South beaches from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a yearly season cost of around $234,000.

While there is no exact timeline outlined by the city, officials hope to have a program ready to go by Memorial Day 2026.

