South Haven business damaged by fire

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Firefighters were able to save two South Haven businesses from a blaze on the city's north side Saturday night.

Officials with South Haven Emergency Services arrived at the two shops on 112 Dyckman Avenue around 8:30 p.m., after receiving reports of smoke in the North Side Memories convenience store.

An employee called in to report smoke coming from a storage room inside the store.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the business was filled with smoke.

They were able to quickly put out the fire before it could spread to the neighboring Outpost Sports, as well as an unoccupied upstairs apartment.

Nobody was hurt.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.