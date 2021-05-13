South Bend residents arrested in drugs, weapons bust

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers arrested a pair of South Bend residents yesterday on charges relating to drugs and firearms, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team.

We’re told troopers stopped a truck with a stolen license plate when they seized a wide variety of narcotics as well as two sidearms from the vehicle.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail for multiple violations, including firearms possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug-related charges, according to SWET.

