South Bend man arrested for alleged possession with distribution intent

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Southwest Enforcement Team detectives arrested a suspect for the alleged possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver yesterday afternoon, second offense, according to SWET.

We’re told the suspect was in the process of distributing cocaine in Indiana as well as Michigan.

A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle in Benton Township at the Pilot Travel Center, SWET tells us, when authorities seized about three ounces of cocaine.

The suspect, described as a 29-year-old South Bend man, was taken to the Berrien County Jail after the arrest was made, according to SWET.

