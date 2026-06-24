SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich — A Solon Township Planning Commission meeting tonight will put a proposed data center back in the spotlight, giving neighbors another opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions about a potential development on local farmland.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Frost Creek Church. No decision will be made at tonight's meeting, township officials said.

WATCH: Solon Township set to hold public hearing on data center proposal

Solon Township data center zoning up for discussion at meeting tonight

In February, the Solon Township Board extended a proposed moratorium on accepting any data center proposals to six months after hearing neighbors' concerns about a potential development on local farmland. The property in question is west of 131, between 16 and 17 Mile Roads, behind the Cedarfield neighborhood.

The moratorium is currently set to expire around August 10.

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