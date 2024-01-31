Solon Township mother charged in death of 2-month-old

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kent County mother is expected to be arraigned in 63rd District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. The charges were just recently authorized, after a lengthy investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Back on August 25 of 2023, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive 2-month-old baby.

Investigators say the mother, who is 39 years old, was sleeping in the same bed as the baby. The child's father, a 38-year-old man, was also home.

First responders described "deplorable" living conditions in the Solon Township home. The KCSO says there was alcohol, drugs, and drug paraphernalia found on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

