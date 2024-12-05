Snow days present childcare challenges for parents

(WXMI) — There were more than 100 closures in West Michigan on Thursday for the first snow day of the school year.

That meant thousands of parents had to figure out a childcare solution, because the childlike fun of a snow day creates an adult problem.

From the sledding hill to the indoor trampoline park, parents definitely wanted to get their kids' energy out during the day.

“I started thinking last night, 'What can we do when there’s a snow day, so we’re not just all inside?'” Emily Rolls said at Altitude Trampoline Park.

Most of the parents FOX 17 met had figured out a childcare solution for the day.

All felt lucky they had a plan, or a flexible job.

“We’re pretty lucky. My wife, she works from home. Most of the childcare is pretty taken care of,” Ben Nies said.

“So I’m lucky. I do work, but I’m a teacher. And my kids are in the same district that I teach in. So when they have a snow day, I have a snow day. It makes it easy,” Bridgette Veeneman said.

But as parent Ineke Wilkinson explains, she understands the hardships many parents face.

“It is really hard to find childcare. I also work with a lot of people who are single moms,” Wilkinson said.

“And they just have to take time off of work and use sick days and vacation days for things like this. It makes it really hard,” she continued.

