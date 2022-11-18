Snow Day! Families find fun during first big snowfall of the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday saw the first major snowfall for West Michigan, canceling schools across the state and sending hoards of kids to their local sledding hills.

But, not everyone was up for a chilly day off outside.

Some families opted for a more comfortable experience at the movie theater.

“We do see a little spike in attendance on snow days,” said Emily Loeks of Celebration Cinemas. "We've got the hot popcorn; some of our theaters have heated seats."

While there were steady lines at the cinema Friday afternoon, there were just as many kids out in the snow.

“I was really excited because I may have had to present for a school project that I did not want to present for today,” a girl named Kayla said near the hill at Union High School.

So, if you aren't out on the hills this weekend, consider checking out the latest films.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. An additional 7" to 10" of snow accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning for those counties, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially along the US-131 corridor between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Oceana and Muskegon counties, where an additional 4" to 7" will be possible.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties through 7 a.m. Sunday, where an additional 4" to 10" will be possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties until Friday night into Saturday, where an additional 2" to 4" of snow is possible.

