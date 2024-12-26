Snow at Cannonsburg Ski Area will remain after expected warm weather

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Dripping water is not what everyone wants to see at Cannonsburg Ski Area, especially at this time of year when visitors expect snow and icicles. Despite the upcoming warm weather, workers say they aren't concerned.

“It sucks,” snowboarder Christian Eggleston said. However, the hill remains covered. “We like to snowboard, we like to snow. We like coming out here, having fun with all of our friends,” Eggleston added.

Ski area staff say they're prepared for the warmer temperatures.

“We have 4-5 feet of like, base, on like the entire hill. We’ll be able to make it through this warmer weather and everything,” Nathan VanderWal, the Main Office Manager at Cannonsburg Ski Area, said.

However, the slushy conditions are not ideal for riders.

“When it’s slushy like this, you fall and you get wet. And then you get cold. And no one wants to be here for that,” Eggleston said.

The timing of this warm weather isn't ideal for snowboarers, as Cannonsburg Ski Area is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

“Probably one of the biggest of the year, so it’s a little bit of a shame with the weather being like it is. But we just gotta make due. It’s definitely better than last year,” VanderWal said.

Last season, Cannonsburg Ski Area did not open until Jan. 18. This season, they have been open since the middle of December.

Despite the warm conditions, smiles remain at Cannonsburg, as the snow is expected to stay through the rain.

“We’ve been getting a bunch of calls asking if we’re open anything, if we have snow. We have plenty of snow. We’ll see if we’ll have a cancelations or a closure for a day," VanderWal said.

For the latest updates on conditions and operating status, Cannonsburg Ski Area recommends checking their social media.

The tubing hill is expected to be open by Jan. 1.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube