Small businesses struggle nationwide, but one Muskegon restaurant owner refuses to give up

MUSKEGON..MICH — Small businesses nationwide are facing hard times, with nearly 20% failing in their first year, nearly 50% in their first 5 years, and 65% in their first 10 years, according to the Commerce Institute. Financial struggles and retention are among the many reasons businesses are going under.

However, one Muskegon restaurant owner has refused to be a statistic, despite three concepts and two rebrands.

Tresha Kidder, owner of the Village Pub and Eatery, was ready to close the doors of her small North Muskegon restaurant, which was called The Valkyrie at the time, after already having rebranded from a café.

"I just picked a date, April 26 we're going to close, I can't do this anymore. I burned out, you know," Kidder said.

Like other small businesses, Kidder faced challenges due to COVID-19 and rising food prices. "Financially of course, there was COVID, and then a year after opening, after that, then food prices. I mean, everybody's been to the grocery store, we all see that the prices are high, so trying to provide a very quality product, and keep the prices approachable is the main challenge," Kidder explained.

When Kidder broke the news to her staff, they refused to take no for an answer.

"I almost cried because I, like, I didn't want to leave her and the staff, we have a good staff. I felt bad for her that she wasn't, you know, making money and but I really wanted to stay open," said Wendy Montgomery, a bartender at the Village Pub and Eatery.

Inspired by her staff's determination, Kidder decided to give it one more try. "They said, I can't believe you're quitting. I'm not a quitter. I'm stubborn. Two weeks after I told them we were closing, I said, we're going to stay open," Kidder said.

In an attempt to stay alive, The Valkyrie has rebranded – for a second time – and is now known as the Village Pub and Eatery, with a new menu and a fresh start.

"Change is more Pub oriented, more approachable. Prices are very competitive with everybody else around town, so I'm hoping that will work, third times a charm," Kidder said.

Rachel Gorman, President and CEO of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, shed light on the challenges small businesses are facing.

"As a nation, we're in this economic climate of uncertainty, people, consumers are definitely being more conscious with their wallets," Gorman said. "I definitely think small businesses feel like they have to do more with less, and so it's certainly a frustrating climate, but like the company you just saw today, being resilient in a tough economic climate of this is still their livelihood."

For Tresha and her staff at the Village Pub and Eatery, the news of their extra life was met with tears of joy and celebration.

"There was tears and happiness, and we all did shots," Kidder said.

Small Businesses Struggle Nationwide, but One Muskegon Restaurant Owner Refuses to Give Up

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube