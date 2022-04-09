Slick roads causing a number of accidents around Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Icy roads are causing a number of accidents on freeways around the Grand Rapids area.

Accidents have been reported on a part of I-96 west of Walker along with I-196 near the College Street Exit and Northbound US-131 heading into Grand Rapids.

The left lanes at US-131 SB at Ann Street were blocked for a short time just after 6:20 Saturday morning because of a crash according to MDOT. Those lanes have since reopened.

Caution is advised when traveling on the roads this morning.