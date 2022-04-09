Watch
Slick roads causing a number of accidents around Grand Rapids

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 07:05:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Icy roads are causing a number of accidents on freeways around the Grand Rapids area.

Accidents have been reported on a part of I-96 west of Walker along with I-196 near the College Street Exit and Northbound US-131 heading into Grand Rapids.

The left lanes at US-131 SB at Ann Street were blocked for a short time just after 6:20 Saturday morning because of a crash according to MDOT. Those lanes have since reopened.

Caution is advised when traveling on the roads this morning.

