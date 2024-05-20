Skerbeck, a West Michigan-owned carnival company, wants their stolen stuff back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fundraising festival's favorite rides shut down this weekend due to acts of vandalism. Things are back running as usual, at least partially at West Fest at John Ball Park.

“We have a family history that goes back more than 170 years,” Sonja Skerbeck, co-owner of Skerbeck Entertainment Group, said.

There's a not-so-great new chapter to the history of Skerbeck Entertainment Group that happened over the weekend. The company has been running a carnival as a fundraiser for Sacred Heart for around 30 years.

“Why does this even have to occur? It’s just ridiculous,” Skerbeck said.

What occurred? Acts of vandalism, that's what.

“What a shame,” Sonja said.

The control box for the Supernova 360 was cut out.

Sonja says they weren't sure they'd even be able to take the ride down given the missing control box. Not to mention, the ride is one of their most popular. It's built in the Netherlands, and worth more than $700,000.

They were able to deconstruct the ride but it won't be running again for quite a while.

“Thanks to some really clever thinking, and a couple calls to Europe,” Sonja said.

The Supernova 360 wasn't the only ride messed with. The same thing also happened to Top Gun: ripped-out controls. Workers were able to get Top Gun back up and running, though.

“My staff is amazing. They’re just incredible,” Skerbeck said.

Skerbeck would like back what's rightfully theirs. GRPD is also investigating.

“It would be ideal if whoever did the vandalism would be willing to step forward and give us back some of the elements of our rides that they took with them,” Sonja said.

Still, this day at the carnival wasn't a total loss.

“Thank you, God, for such a beautiful day,” Skerbeck said.

Organizers say they're grateful for the great weather this weekend, saying that it likely brought a bigger crowd.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube