Sienna chocolate brownies recalled because of undeclared pecan allergen

Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport recalled 1,480 trays of Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies because of a mis-pack that resulted in undeclared pecans.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans shouldn’t consume these products, a news release said Monday.

It was distributed through Gordon Food Service in retail and wholesale stores in Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The impacted lot, 6Z1L24 can be identified by the name and product image on the tray and the lot code can be found on the tray’s top label, the news release said.

Courtesy of U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The company says no illnesses have been reported as of Monday morning.

A customer had complained about the product containing pecans being distributed in packaging that didn’t indicate there were pecans, resulting in the recall.

Investigations by the company showed the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the labeling process.

Anyone who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.