Shots fired during Leroy Township carjacking

Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 18, 2021
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies aided in the search for a stolen vehicle in Leroy Township on Sunday when a resident reported that they were robbed at gunpoint, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

In the report, the suspect ordered the caller to turn over the keys to the vehicle and fired several shots, authorities say.

We’re told the vehicle was later spotted and reported to law enforcement, who then tracked the vehicle and made an attempt at a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says the driver then sped off and refused to yield.

The vehicle was subsequently immobilized through the use of stop sticks, according to Osceola County authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

