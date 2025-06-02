Shots fired at a Grand Rapids car meetup over weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police confirm shots were fired during a car meetup at the Shops at CenterPoint parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

I covered a car meetup in this same parking lot back in April, and Grand Rapids Police shared with me then that the Shops at CenterPoint is a known location for this kind of activity.

The rear parking lot is near the Nordstrom Rack at E. Beltline Ave. and 28th Street.

Grand Rapids Police confirmed with FOX 17 that one person was shot at Sunday's car meetup, and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids Police also shared with FOX 17 that they received another call of a car meet up, and cars driving erratically, around 1 a.m. Sunday near Michigan and Monroe.

As Deputy Chief Joseph Trigg told FOX 17 in April, the department is staffed to handle situations like these, but they can be dangerous.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube