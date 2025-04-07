Watch Now
Grand Rapids police disperse large gathering of cars over weekend

Officers investigate after approximately 300 vehicles gather in local parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say their officers worked to disperse an estimated 300 cars gathered in a parking lot over the weekend and are currently investigating the incident along with similar ones elsewhere.

A police spokesperson told FOX17 the hundreds of vehicles gathered first in the Shops at CenterPoint parking lot.

The stores are located at East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street.

“Once dispersed from that area by officers, additional meetups occurred at three different intersections/areas throughout the night,” Grand Rapids police said in an email.

No one was hurt, according to officers.

