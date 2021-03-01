Shots fired in Niles leave two injured

NILES, Mich. — Niles Police Department responded to a shooting at a Quality Inn on 11th Street at 10:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found female, 17, with a gunshot wound to her hand, and a male, 18, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Both were taken to the hospital where their non-life-threatening injuries were treated.

Niles Police Department says no other people were involved in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.

Officers are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Interviews with those involved as well as witnesses are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.