Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shots fired in Niles leave two injured

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17 Archives
Niles police
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 18:20:31-05

NILES, Mich. — Niles Police Department responded to a shooting at a Quality Inn on 11th Street at 10:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found female, 17, with a gunshot wound to her hand, and a male, 18, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Both were taken to the hospital where their non-life-threatening injuries were treated.

Niles Police Department says no other people were involved in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.

Officers are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Interviews with those involved as well as witnesses are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time