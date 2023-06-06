Watch Now
Sheriff: Missing man from Grand Rapids found dead in Cass County

Posted at 3:32 AM, Jun 06, 2023
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing from the Grand Rapids area has been found dead.

76-year-old Johnny Bolden was last seen in Rockford on May 30th. He had dementia and was considered missing and endangered.

Over the weekend crews found his car abandoned in Pokagon Township in Dowagiac.

Crews say deputies along with 60 volunteers searched the area and found Bolden's body in a heavily wooded area about a mile from his car around 8 p.m. Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

