PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man was hospitalized after a crash in Porter Township early Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the 28-year-old Elkhart man drove east on Union Road when he disregarded an upcoming curve and hit two parked vehicles in a residential driveway.

The impact caused the man’s vehicle to overturn and land on the hood, deputies say.

We’re told the driver was taken to a hospital in Indiana for treatment of undisclosed injuries in the crash.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which authorities say is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube