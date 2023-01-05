Watch Now
Sheriff: body found in field north of Cassopolis

Cass County Sheriff's Office 11202022
FOX 17
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday's collision that left one man hospitalized.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:18:27-05

LAGRANGE TWP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff has found a deceased body in a southwest Michigan field on Thursday.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway, in LaGrange Township, where a body had reportedly been found.

On scene, deputies confirm they located a deceased person in a nearby field around 1:30 pm.

Deputies have not identified the person, however.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call Cass County Dispatch at 1-269-445-1560, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info [ccso.info]

