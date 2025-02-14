SHAES rescues dog, family after wood burner fills home with smoke

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A family found themselves pushed out of their home when the wood-burning stove overheated in Casco Township, says South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

It happened Friday, waking the people inside and filling the 111th Ave home with smoke.

Firefighters from SHAES and Gange Twp ventilated the building and made sure everyone — including the family dog— was OK.

According to a release from SHAES, there was no fire damage.

