LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegan, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Van Buren counties

Severe Weather Alert
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 19:50:02-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Allegan and Van Buren counties until 8 p.m.

Cass, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

FOX 17 meteorologists Haleigh Vaughn and Reece Cole are tracking the storms as they roll into West Michigan.

A storm that was over Lake Michigan is now moving ashore. The strongest portion is just south of South Haven. It's expected to have wind gusts of 70 miles an hour and ping pong size hail.

If you're on the Lake Michigan beaches in the area, you are advised to head inland and take shelter inside a strong building.

Storm over South Haven

The NWS reported large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lighting occurred with this storm over the lake.

If you have damage reports, please share your reports with FOX 17 HERE or by emailing news@fox17online.com.

