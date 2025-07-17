Several teens arrested, 10 illegal firearms seized over 7 days in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Targeted enforcement efforts in areas identified as high-crime by Kalamazoo authorities led to the seizure of 10 illegal firearms and the arrests of several teenagers.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET), the Crime Reduction Team (CRT), and KDPS's Operations Division all worked together on these coordinated operations.

In a news release, KDPS listed six notable incidents:



July 7 — A 16-year-old ran from officers in the 1400 block of Portage Street. He was arrested after a foot chase and faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

July 10 — KVET and CRT executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Mills Street, where they located a firearm on a 17-year-old. A second gun was recovered at a related scene in the 1400 block of N. Burdick Street.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

July 11 — A 17-year-old was found with a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Portage Street. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a juvenile and possession of a stolen weapon.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

July 11 — Four males, ages 16, 17, 18, and 19, were approached by authorities in the 1200 block of N. Park Street. Three of them ran and a KDPS K-9 helped to locate one of them. All four were eventually arrested and three firearms were recovered. The teens face a range of charges, including felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

July 12 — a 19-year-old man was stopped in the 1000 block of Woodward Street with a stolen handgun from Alabama. His charges include felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen weapon.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

July 14 — Two males, ages 15 and 17, were arrested in the 2500 block of S. Burdick Street after one fled from investigators. Both were found with stolen firearms previously reported to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS)

KDPS is not identifying the juvenile suspects due to their age.

"These operations are in direct response to the gun violence we've seen in our community," said Capt. Mike Furgeson. "We will continue this focused enforcement throughout the summer, and beyond, if necessary."

If you have any information about these cases, you're being asked to call KVET at 269-337-8880.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the "P3Tips" app, or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube