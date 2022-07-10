Several kayakers pulled from Kalamazoo River

GUN PLAIN, Mich. — One person was pulled from the Kalamazoo River Saturday afternoon after getting stuck in the river.

Officials were dispatched to the Kalamazoo River around 2:10 on reports that several people were stuck in kayaks and one person was clinging to a log in the water.

Allegan County Dispatchers were able to use an app called what3words to determine the location of the kayakers which ended up being a bend in the river near North 16th Street and Baseline in Allegan.

Rescuers used ropes that were put upstream across from the victims and successfully rescued one kayaker,

The kayaker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other kayakers who were stuck in the river were returned to safety.