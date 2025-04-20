Seven hurt in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, (Mich.) — Seven people are hurt after a car crash in Pokagon Township Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 in the area of M-51 and Crystal Springs Street.

Officials with the Cass County Sheriff's Office say one car was driving north on M-51, when they rear-ended the car in front of them.

The car that was hit had two men in it, as well as five children, all of whom were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators also say the children were not wearing their seatbelts and were not properly secured in the car.

The crash is still under investigation.