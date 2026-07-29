Serious crash on US-31 in Ottawa County sends driver to hospital; deputies search for vehicle that fled scene

PORT SHELDON TWP. MICH. — A driver was airlifted to a hospital in serious but stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on US-31 in Ottawa County Tuesday night, and deputies are now searching for a vehicle that left the scene before first responders arrived.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on southbound US-31 at Croswell Street. Investigators say a Ford Explorer pulled back onto the highway and into the path of a Chevy Silverado. The Silverado struck the Explorer and rolled into a ditch.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the Silverado. A helicopter then flew that driver to a local hospital, where they are listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies are looking for a white 2016 Nissan Titan that was at the scene. Investigators say the truck drove away before first responders arrived.

Both directions of US-31 were shut down following the crash. Northbound lanes reopened by 11 p.m., with southbound expected to reopen around midnight. Southbound US-31 was shut down at Taylor Street during the investigation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with information about the Nissan Titan, to contact them.

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