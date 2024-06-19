Senior Neighbors helping West Michigan seniors escape the heat

(WXMI) — This week’s intense heat puts seniors at higher risk for serious health issues.

Senior Neighbors is offering cooling options to West Michigan seniors who may not have them.

First, they’ll assign you to a case manager who, in turn, will direct you to items relevant to your specific needs.

Some of those items may include $1 box fans and window air conditioners (with a doctor’s note).

Seniors are also invited to visit any Senior Neighbors location to escape the heat, eat some food or participate in exercise programs.

“For our seniors, we want to make sure that they stay safe and they have opportunity to remain safe in their homes, or to come to one of our centers, which, you know, offers as a great place for, you know, a cooling zone in place to have some fun, get a good nutritious meal, but also remain safe and, you know, to be able to enjoy, you know, their day,” says volunteer supervisor Christina Turkewycz.

Senior Neighbors can also give Medicare and Medicaid counseling, home maintenance, and other services to people 60 and older.

